Atmoce launches backup box for three-phase emergency power retrofit

From pv magazine Deutschland

Atmoce has launched a backup box that allows existing PV systems to gain three-phase emergency power functionality. The device works independently of the system’s inverter and pairs with the company's low-voltage M-ELV battery storage.

During a grid outage, the backup box switches from grid to emergency operation in under 10 milliseconds, enabling nearly uninterrupted power for an entire home. The system provides three-phase power to an entire building.

Designed for up to 63 amperes of charging current, the system integrates load disconnect and grid protection switches to ensure standard-compliant operation. Priority-based charging management allows selective reduction or deactivation of loads, such as EV wallboxes, to reserve energy for critical household devices.

The unit has IP65 protection for outdoor use and can operate in temperatures down to minus 30 °C. It is fanless and weighs approximately six kilograms.

The M-ELV battery has a capacity of 7 kWh per module, expandable to 126 kWh, with 5 kW of scalable discharge power per module. Both the battery and backup box are compatible with existing PV systems, regardless of the inverter used.