India extends solar manufacturing mandate to wafers and ingots

India's solar manufacturing mandate now extends to ingots and wafers, with MNRE setting a compliance deadline of June 1, 2028, and a seven-day cut-off window that determines which projects must source wafers from approved domestic manufacturers.

Bids submitted more than seven days after the publication of the first ALMM List-III for wafers must specify the use of ALMM List-III-compliant wafers.

The ALMM List for wafers – ALMM List-III – will be issued only when at least three independent wafer manufacturing facilities are operational in India with a combined annual capacity of at least 15 GW.

Manufacturers seeking enlistment in ALMM List-III must also have equivalent ingot manufacturing capacity.

The ALMM mechanism was introduced by MNRE to protect domestic manufacturers from the dumping of Chinese solar products. Under the framework, only MNRE-approved models and manufacturers are eligible for participation in government-backed solar projects. ALMM currently applies to solar modules (ALMM List-I) and solar cells (ALMM List-II).

Under the wafer amendment, all ALMM-covered projects must use PV modules from ALMM List-I, manufactured using cells from ALMM List-II, with those cells using wafers sourced from manufacturers listed under ALMM List-III. Projects exempt from using ALMM-listed cells are automatically exempt from the wafer requirement.

Projects bid out on or before the cut-off date – set at seven days after the issuance of the first ALMM wafer list – are exempt from the ALMM List-III wafer requirement regardless of commissioning timeline. Projects with bid submission deadlines after the cut-off date must specify ALMM List-III-compliant wafers in their tender documents.

Vinay Rustagi, chief business officer of Premier Energies, said bringing ingots and wafers under ALMM was a logical next step in deepening India's solar manufacturing sector.

“Currently 100% of our demand for solar wafers is met from imports, making the sector highly prone to supply shocks, exchange rate volatility and trade disruption,” added Rustagi.