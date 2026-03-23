Brazil’s LRCAP battery auction demand estimated at nearly 3 GW

From ESS News
Brazil's second LRCAP of 2026, held last week, contracted 501.3 MW of capacity from existing thermoelectric plants. Four diesel and fuel oil plants were awarded contracts with supply starting in 2026 and 2027, while two biodiesel plants will begin supplying power in 2030.
The auction, held at the headquarters of the Chamber of Electric Energy Commercialization (CCEE) in São Paulo, complements the tender conducted last Wednesday (March 18), which resulted in the contracting of 19 GW of capacity.
“The capacity contracted over these two days of auctions enhances energy security for Brazilians. This reflects our efforts to ensure that electricity is delivered to households across Brazil in an even more reliable manner,” said Minister Alexandre Silveira.
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