Intersolar Europe canceled

Solar Promotion GmbH and FWTM GmbH & Co. KG have announced today that Intersolar Europe will not take place this year. “On account of the major impact anticipated across all industries and the uncertainties in planning even for the second half of the year, we have decided to cancel the 2020 event and wait until June 2021 to hold it again,” the two companies said in a communication sent to the main exhibitors

This decision, they went on to say, was taken in accordance with the exhibitors themselves and international industry associations and in response to the rising number of persons infected with the Covid-19 in Europe and worldwide and the associated restrictions now being introduced. “The next The smarter E Europe is set to take place from June 9-11, 2021,” the two companies specified.

The event is the largest fair in Europe dedicated to the solar and storage sector. This year it was expected to host, according to its organizers, around 1,400 exhibitors from 45 countries and 50,000 visitors from over 160 countries.

Amid fears surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak, key events for the solar industry were canceled or postponed around the world in the past weeks.