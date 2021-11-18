New renewables developer wants 2.7 GW of European projects on the books next year

With the crowds returning to the Intersolar show in Munich this year, Aukera Energy says it is on the lookout for projects to develop.

Belgian energy investor AtlasInvest today launched a renewables development team which claims to have already secured more than 1 GW of onshore solar and wind project generation capacity in Italy, Poland and the U.K., and which wants to develop 2.7 GW next year.

With energy storage capacity also under consideration, and the new Aukera Energy brand focusing its initial interest also on Germany and Romania, the developer employs a group of professionals who have already worked extensively with financial backer AtlasInvest, the family investment house of Marcel van Poecke.

A press release issued by Aukera this morning stated the team is interested in adding renewables projects at all stages of development, with a view to long-term ownership.

Quoted in the statement, Aukera co-founder Catalin Breaban said the developer's team had worked for a decade with AtlasInvest.

Van Poecke said: “AtlasInvest has invested together with this team for many years. We are once again pleased to provide the necessary capital to ensure this new platform can make an immediate impact while committing to a longer-term growth strategy. Aukera’s experienced team will identify and support developments requiring accelerated access to capital, applied expertise, and hands-on management experience.”