The Hydrogen Stream: World’s largest electrolyzer to be deployed in Norway

HydrogenPro has announced that the world's largest electrolyzer has arrived at its test facility in Herøya, Norway. The electrolyzer will be assembled and installed in the coming weeks, with the validation process to be initiated when possible. The electrolyzer shipment left Tianjin, China, in July. The electrolyzer will have an output of 1,100 Nm3/hour of hydrogen at normal current density. “This equals 100 kg of pure hydrogen per hour, which will set a new standard for the industry,” said HydrogenPro. The electrolyzer has a diameter of 2 meters.

Siemens and German utility SWW Wunsiedel have revealed plans to commission an 8.75 MW PEM electrolyzer in Wunsiedel, Bavaria. The companies are working on the project in coordination with their credit financing partner, Umweltbank. “The hydrogen produced primarily from solar and wind power using PEM electrolysis,” wrote Siemens. It will be Germany's second biggest electrolyzer.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Germany's Duisport have signed a long-term cooperation agreement on energy transition, rail and hinterland connections, as well as port infrastructure. The two port operators said that the development of solutions to import, store, and distribute green hydrogen in various forms is one of the main strategic pillars of their cooperation. “The goal is to build an international supply chain for hydrogen in which both partners become central hydrogen hubs for Europe,” wrote the of Antwerp-Bruges. Duisport and Antwerp-Bruges want to establish a high-frequency rail shuttle, in addition to planned pipeline connections, to establish rail as a “rolling pipeline.”

HDF Energy has confirmed to pv magazine that it plans to commission a hydrogen power plant in Namibia by 2024. “Our project delivers electricity and grid services. No fuel. Hydrogen is used as storage in our Renewstable power plants,” said Nicolas Lecomte, director of Southern Africa for the French company. Renewstable is a non-intermittent renewable electricity power plant whose deployment will start in Namibia, and eventually in other African countries, such as Morocco, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Changsha University of Science and Technology researchers have reported the in-situ growth of molybdenum dioxide on a porous nickel substrate followed by phosphorus doping to generate self-supported P-doped MoO2/porous Ni electrocatalyst for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). The excellent performance of P-doped MoO 2 /porous Ni is mainly attributable to the efficient electrolyte diffusion, fast emission of gas bubbles, and enhanced electrical conductivity brought by porous Ni substrate and the highly active sites, wrote the researchers in “P-Doped MoO 2 /Porous Ni Self-Supported Catalyst for Electrocatalytic Hydrogen Evolution in Alkaline Solution.” They said the self-supported catalyst is superior to conventional powdery catalysts in developing new energy conversion technologies.

Enapter is reportedly the first electrolyzer producer to run the Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture (OPC UA) communication standard on its electrolyzers. OPC UA is a communication standard for industrial automation and Industry 4.0, enabling data communication and interoperability between devices and systems. The German company specializes in Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyzer technology.

Ports of Stockholm has revealed that it is launching a procurement process for a hydrogen fueling station. The procurement plan will include the delivery and operation of a station to refuel vehicles with hydrogen, as well as a distribution agreement for hydrogen to be in place no later than January 2023. “This hydrogen fuelling station is part of converting our work vehicles to run on hydrogen,” said Johan Wallén, the CCO of Ports of Stockholm.

Plastic Omnium said it will develop and provide Ford with 700-bar type-IV hydrogen high-pressure vessels to equip its demonstrator fleet and generate real-life data in the medium-duty sector by the end of 2023. “The Ford F-550 Super Duty hydrogen fuel cell electric truck prototypes will support several applications, including trucks with auxiliary equipment, such as lift buckets for working on power and telecom lines,” wrote the Euronext Paris-listed company.