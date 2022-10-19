World’s largest single-phase battery goes online in California

From pv magazine USA

Axium Infrastructure and two Canadian Solar subsidiaries, Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage, have installed and activated what they describe as the world’s largest single-phase energy storage facility. The Crimson Storage project features 350 MW/1,400 MWh of standalone battery energy storage, delivering flexible power to California’s grid.

The project is held by a fund managed by Axium (80%) and Recurrent Energy (20%). CSI Energy Storage operated as the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering engineering, procurement, and construction services.

“The Crimson Energy Storage project epitomizes California leadership – clean energy, innovation, and economic development through good, union jobs,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The project is located in the California desert on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land. BLM approved the project in May 2021, marking the first standalone energy storage project to be approved on BLM lands under the Biden-Harris administration.

“The project represents another major step forward in the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035,” said Karen Mouritsen, state director of BLM California.

Upon activation, Crimson Storage became the largest active single-phase storage project in the world, and second-largest energy storage project currently in operation of any configuration. The project holds two long-term contracts with utilities Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas and Electric. Both contracts are part of reliability mandates made by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

Southern California Edison: 200 MW/800 MWh 14-year and 10-month contract with Southern California Edison under a full tolling agreement.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company: 150 MW/600 MWh 15-year contract with Pacific Gas and Electric Company for resource adequacy only; Recurrent Energy and Axium will operate the battery system in the California wholesale power market.

“Recurrent Energy began developing Crimson Storage and our larger energy storage pipeline in 2015 when no large-scale storage projects yet existed,” said Shawn Qu, CEO of Canadian Solar. “Last year, we started bringing these projects to fruition also thanks to our CSI Energy Storage team.”