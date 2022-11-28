Soltec, Enel to build new solar tracker factory in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish tracker manufacturer Soltec and Enel Green Power España, the Spanish subsidiary of Italy's Enel Green Power (EGP), have announced plans to jointly build a solar tracker factory in the warehouses and facilities of a decommissioned thermal power plant in Teruel, in the province of Aragón, eastern Spain..

The thermal power plant is owned by Spanish energy supplier Endesa, which is a unit of EGP's parent company, Enel.

“It will allow us to supply solar tracker suppliers to the Andorra project,” said Soltec CEO Raúl Morales. “Within the existing macroeconomic and geopolitical context, it is more necessary than ever to locate production centers within the European Union. Developing our production center near project sites is a decision aligned with our strategy of circular economy and socio-economic excellence.”

Enel is also working with Italian engineering specialist Comal to set up a solar tracker factory in Montalto di Castro, in the province of Viterbo, central Italy. The Tracker Sun Hunter factory will be cover more than 30,000 square meters at the Montalto di Castro power plant, which is owned by Enel, but is no longer used for energy generation.