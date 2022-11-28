Soltec, Enel to build new solar tracker factory in Spain

From pv magazine Spain
Spanish tracker manufacturer Soltec and Enel Green Power España, the Spanish subsidiary of Italy's Enel Green Power (EGP), have announced plans to jointly build a solar tracker factory in the warehouses and facilities of a decommissioned thermal power plant in Teruel, in the province of Aragón, eastern Spain..
The thermal power plant is owned by Spanish energy supplier Endesa, which is a unit of EGP's parent company, Enel.
Popular content
“It will allow us to supply solar tracker suppliers to the Andorra project,” said Soltec CEO Raúl Morales. “Within the existing macroeconomic and geopolitical context, it is more necessary than ever to locate production centers within the European Union. Developing our production center near project sites is a decision aligned with our strategy of circular economy and socio-economic excellence.”
Enel is also working with Italian engineering specialist Comal to set up a solar tracker factory in Montalto di Castro, in the province of Viterbo, central Italy. The Tracker Sun Hunter factory will be cover more than 30,000 square meters at the Montalto di Castro power plant, which is owned by Enel, but is no longer used for energy generation.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.