Recom launches 460 W all-black TOPCon solar modules with 23.6% efficiency

France's Recom is unveiling new all-black solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich, Germany. They are designed for residential and commercial rooftop PV applications.

“The Recom Black Tiger boasts unparalleled efficiency, delivering optimal performance that surpasses all competitors,” said the manufacturer.

There are five versions of the all-black panels, with power outputs of 440 W to 460 W and efficiency ratings ranging from 22.5% to 23.6%. The open-circuit voltage is between 39.95 V and 40.35 V, with a short-circuit current of 13.79 A to 14.03 A. The panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 22.2 kg. They feature 108 half-cut monocrystalline n-type TOPCon with back-contact technology.

“As a result, there is 0% front grid shadow loss, which increases the PV module’s yield,” Recom said. “Due to reduced shading on the front of the cell, the module maximizes total cell area realizing higher efficiency and resulting in a fast return on investment.”

The new products operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V, and feature IP68 junction boxes. They have an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

They come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 88.85% of the nominal output power.