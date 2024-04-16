The Hydrogen Stream: Vale opens hydrogen metallurgy lab in China

Vale and China's Central South University have opened a joint laboratory for low-carbon and hydrogen metallurgy in Changsha, China's Hunan province. “Established with a donation of $5.81 million from Vale, the joint laboratory will be open to all the researchers from the mining and steel industry from today,” said the Chinese company. The laboratory includes six functional units for iron ore concentration and pre-processing, low-carbon agglomerating, functional materials preparation, the comprehensive utilization of secondary resources, carbon emissions reduction, biomass, and hydrogen metallurgy. It also features three pilot bases for low-carbon sintering, low-carbon pelletizing, and hydrogen-based direct reduction.
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (Arena) has awarded AUD 59.1 million ($36 million) in funding across 21 research projects to support commercialization, research, and development activities covering renewable hydrogen and low-emission iron and steel. The Australian agency said that it initially allocated AUD 25 million for each of the two funding rounds. Due to the quality of the applications received, it added that it has decided to increase the total funding to AUD 59.1 million, with grant funding for successful applicants ranging from AUD 1.3 million to AUD 5 million.
