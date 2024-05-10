The Hydrogen Stream: PosHYdon starts testing offshore gas-green hydrogen

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that US west coast refiners are increasingly relying on hydrogen purchased from merchant suppliers rather than their own production. “From 2012 to 2022, hydrogen purchased by refiners in the region increased 29% to about 550 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Over the same period, on-site refinery-produced hydrogen production from natural gas fell 20% to about 330 MMcf/d,” said the US federal agency. It noted that merchant suppliers accounted for more than 62% of the hydrogen consumed by west coast refineries in 2022.

Hyzon has unveiled North America's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric refuse truck, a Class 8 fuel-cell-powered electric refuse collection vehicle. New Way and Hyzon will collaborate on developing the technology of the Class 8 FCEV as they gather more information during customer demonstrations throughout the rest of 2024. “After Waste Expo, the truck will test on routes in California starting with Recology, the San Francisco-based hauler,” said Hyzon.