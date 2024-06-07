The Hydrogen Stream: China may hit 2025 green-hydrogen targets a year early

Rystad Energy said that China's hydrogen electrolyzer capacity could hit 2.5 GW by the end of December, reaching its 2025 green hydrogen production target one year in advance. “This capacity is expected to produce 220,000 tons per annum (tpa) of green hydrogen, 6-kilotons per annum (ktpa) more than the rest of the world combined,” said the Norway-based energy research company. China said it aims to achieve a green hydrogen production target of 200,000 tpa by the end of 2025 under its national plan, which was published in 2022.
Glocal Green and Norwegian Hydrogen said they have signed a “concrete cooperation agreement” for the development of hydrogen production in connection with Glocal Green's planned bio-methanol plant in Gudbrandsdalen, Norway. Bio-methanol will be produced from biological residual materials and by-products from forestry, agriculture, and the marine sector. “By adding hydrogen in the production process, all the green carbon is utilized, resulting in a volumetric doubling of methanol production,” said Norwegian Hydrogen, adding that a jointly owned company will deal with hydrogen production. “The goal here is an annual production of 150,000 tons of bio-e-methanol, which will also involve local production of 15,000 tons of green hydrogen from electrolysis,” said the companies.
Eletrobras and Prumo Logística, the holding company that develops the Brazilian port of Açu, have agreed to evaluate the production of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives. “The agreement will assess the technical, environmental, and economic-financial viability of setting up the plant and, also, the use of resources for research and development,” said Eletrobras.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.