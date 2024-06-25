DNV’s solar asset modeling platform launches in Europe

Solar Resource Compass provides users with an online service that can deliver indicative energy production estimates for any solar project.

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has expanded its Solar Resource Compass (SRC) online software platform to include support for Europe, with additional regions to follow throughout 2024.

The company describes Solar Resource Compass (SRC) as “a powerful software service that provides users with access to DNV's high-quality solar resource data and energy yield predictions, online and on-demand.”

Solar Resource Compass is powered by two other DNV products: SolarFarmer and Solcast. SolarFarmer is DNV's flagship energy modeling platform for utility-scale PV plants, providing bankable and reliable energy yield predictions, based on comprehensive validations performed over the last five years. Solcast is DNV's weather data service, which provides high-resolution and high-accuracy historical and forecasted weather data for any location in the world, utilizing satellite imagery and sophisticated machine learning algorithms.

“By combining SolarFarmer and Solcast, Solar Resource Compass provides users with a unique and powerful online service that can deliver indicative energy production estimates for any solar project, including the comparison of multiple irradiance datasets and the calculation of site-specific losses for dust and snow,” DNV states.

DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook report forecasts that from 2025 onwards, almost all net new capacity added will be non-fossil. Wind and solar are set to grow tenfold and seventeenfold, respectively, between 2022 and 2050. A key challenge facing the solar industry, however, is the unprecedented scale required to deliver a decarbonized energy grid. DNV says it is committed to enabling its customers to scale in order to “accelerate the energy transition and deliver a greener grid.”

Its digital solar products are key enabling technologies that deliver on that commitment, the company states. DNV customers in the United States, for example, have evaluated more than 10,000 projects in the last two years using Solar Resource Compass. Solar Resource Compass’ APIs have also allowed customers to introduce automation to their internal workflows, allowing them to scale their businesses without scaling their teams, DNV adds.

“Solar Resource Compass has become an invaluable resource in our workflow,” says Josh Tatel, director of technical asset operations at Generate Capital. “SRC enables our team to perform technical due diligence on three to five times more solar energy assets than we could otherwise.”

SRC also helps developers and investors navigate differences in models or assumptions, Tatel adds, noting that “as a neutral third-party assessment, SRC helps flag any gaps in assumptions much earlier in our diligence process, avoiding surprises or material changes at closing.”

Solar Resource Compass is available for free for a limited time for users who register here.