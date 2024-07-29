Switzerland publishes database on alpine PV systems

With 1,500 kWh per installed kilowatt, the Alpin Solar system has the highest specific yield of all high alpine systems connected to the grid in Switzerland.

Photovoltaic power plants in the Alps are a big topic in Switzerland, with numerous reports of projects that are to be approved and built. The first high-alpine PV power plants are already on the grid.

Four universities of applied sciences have now taken the trouble to collect all the data. The result is the alpine-pv.ch platform, which the Bern University of Applied Sciences, the Eastern Switzerland University of Applied Sciences, the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences have now published.

The database provides a comprehensive overview of the current status of all planned, rejected and realized alpine solar systems in Switzerland. The universities aimed to bring more transparency to the topic of alpine PV systems. The database includes all available current information and scientific findings on alpine PV power plants as well as alpine research and pilot plants.

On the platform, all plants can be filtered according to their project status. Accordingly, there are currently six PV power plants in the high Alps that are already connected to the grid. All data such as performance, annual production and specific yield are also displayed for the plants. In the latter case, the Alpin Solar plant is in the lead with 1,500 kWh per installed kilowatt. Some of the planned plants are expected to have even higher specific yields, as can be seen from the database.

All PV systems announced or planned so far in the high Alps have an annual yield of 939 GWh, while power plants with 563 GWh are already in the active planning phase. Not all projects will be realized, however. According to the current status, plants with 373 GWh of expected generation have been withdrawn or rejected. The generation of solar power in high alpine regions is seen as a way out of the winter electricity problem in Switzerland. Due to their location, these photovoltaic systems generate about half of their solar power in the winter months. The government is currently promoting the construction of these power plants via the Solar Express law.