The Hydrogen Stream: Ballard restructures, Forvia supplies hydrogen tanks

Ballard Power Systems has announced a global restructuring to cut corporate spending due to “a slowdown in hydrogen infrastructure development and delayed fuel cell adoption.” CEO Randy MacEwen said that the Vancouver-based PEM fuel cell producer expects the changes to yield “annualized total operating expense savings in excess of 30%,” with most savings realized by 2025. The restructuring includes workforce reductions and a “rationalization” of product development programs.

Forvia said it will supply Hyvia with complete hydrogen storage systems for the New Renault Master H2-Tech, unveiled at IAA Transportation 2024. “With four plants dedicated to mass production, we are delivering these advanced solutions at scale,” said Yves Dumoulin, senior vice-president hydrogen solutions at Forvia. “In 2023, we successfully delivered 11,000 H2 tanks to our customers for mobility applications.” The system features up to five second-generation composite carbon fiber tanks, capable of holding up to 9 kg of hydrogen. Hyvia is a joint venture between Renault Group and Plug Power.

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) said that “North America's first self-powered, zero-emission passenger train” will begin service in California by the end of the year. The “Zemu” train uses hybrid hydrogen and battery technology to operate and power its onboard systems. Swiss train manufacturer Stadler built the train.

The European Commission has said that the European Union will provide ZAR 628 million ($35.6 million) to support the sustainable development of green hydrogen value chains in South Africa, “in line with the country's priorities of adding value to the domestic economy and ramping up its green industrialization.”

The Scottish government has announced up to GBP 7 million ($9.24 million) to support development costs for green hydrogen projects with capacities of 5 MW to 400 MW. “Organizations have until the end of the month to apply for a maximum of GBP 2 million of match-funding from the scheme,” said the government. The submission deadline is Sept. 27.

H-Tec Systems said it will supply a 1 MW PEM electrolyzer ME 450 for a green hydrogen project on the Spanish island of Fuerteventura. “The project is driven by the company IR Maxoinversiones and aims to decarbonize mobility on the island,” said the company.