Sinovoltaics tracks 78.8 GW solar module capacity in Southeast Asia

Hong Kong-based compliance and quality assurance company Sinovoltaics has published a new report mapping all solar module factories in Southeast Asia.

“The Sinovoltaics Supply Chain Map Southeast Asia for Q2 2024 includes several notable changes since our Q1 report,” said analysts at Sinovoltaics in a statement.

They noted that “current market press releases and data” indicate 78.8 GW of module capacity in Southeast Asia, with an additional 14 GW announced for the 2027/2030 timeframe, adding that cell production is slated to grow from 50 GW to 68 GW, and ingot capacity is forecasted to rise from 23 GW to 32.6 GW in the same timeframe.

They highlighted the addition of several new projects across the region, such as Elite Solar in Cambodia, Imperial Star Solar and SolarSpace in Laos, BoWay Solar Power Technology and CRC Solar in Vietnam, along with Gstar in Indonesia and Thailand.

A total of 58 production projects were tracked, up from 50 in the previous report. The report includes factories in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Current and planned manufacturing volume in 2024 and 2027 is indicated for each site, as are the owners, such as JA Solar, SEG Solar, Maxeon, TrinaSolar, and Jinko Solar. The team also said that it had removed sites where building-integrated PV modules are made.

The Sinovoltaics Supply Chain Map Southeast Asia report is free to download.

The Sinovoltaics solar supply chain maps are published quarterly. Covering India, Europe, and North American manufacturing hubs, they include information about the size, location, owner, and capacity, including PV modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and metallurgical-grade silicon.