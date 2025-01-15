China’s REPT Battero to build battery factory in Indonesia

Although the company did not disclose the exact investment amount, it revealed that all shareholders of PT REPT BATTERO INDONESIA will inject a combined $139.5 million into the subsidiary.

REPT Battero’s wholly owned unit, Infinitude International Investment Ltd., will contribute $83.7 million, maintaining its 60% stake in the Indonesian venture.

The new factory will focus on manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, modules, and packs, catering to both electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The first phase of the facility is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of 8 GWh once operational.