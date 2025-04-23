Germany allocates 2.63 GW in latest utility-scale PV tender

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,638 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar.

It assigned the capacity across 271 bids. The new allocations slightly exceed the capacity that the Bundesnetzagentur initially planned to hand out. The tender was significantly oversubscribed, with 420 project proposals totaling 3.83 GW.

The average price came in at €0.0466 ($0.0532)/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0399/kWh to €0.0488/kWh.

From a regional perspective, the largest volume awarded was in Bavaria (607 MW), followed by Brandenburg (367 MW) and Lower Saxony (315 MW).

In the previous auction of the same kind, the German authorities allocated 2,150 MW of PV capacity across 242 bids. The auction's average price was €0.0476/kWh, with final prices spanning from €0.0388/kWh to €0.0495/kWh.

In another auction finalized in September 2024, the Bundesnetzagentur awarded 2.15 GW of PV capacity at a final average price of €0.0505/kWh, with final prices being between €0.0450/kWh and €0.0524/kWh.

In a procurement exercise held in May 2024, the allocated capacity was 2.23 GW of PV and the average final price was €0.0511/kWh. Final prices were between €0.0362/kWh and €0.0549/kWh.