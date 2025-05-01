PV module cleaning should be included in green building standards

Scientists in Sudan have called for the inclusion of PV module cleaning operations in green building standards to address a key maintenance gap in renewable energy systems. It would target improved system performance in environments where dust and soiling pose persistent challenges.

Image: Bobarc, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

Scientists from Sudan’s National Energy Research Center and Romania’s Transilvania University of Brașov have called for the inclusion of PV system cleaning in green auditing and certification frameworks to help maintain high power yields.

The researchers specifically recommended adding PV module cleaning operations to five major green building rating systems: Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), Green Star, and the WELL Building Standard.

“In our study, we propose updating existing GBRS with a dedicated ‘PV Cleaning and Maintenance Credit,'” researcher Abubaker Younis told pv magazine. “This policy instrument is designed to encourage sustainable cleaning practices for solar panels, ensuring optimal energy performance in green buildings. By integrating such a credit into GBRSs, we aim to complement established frameworks and drive real-world impact.”

The new credit system applies exclusively to PV systems in the built environment (BE). The team outlined three eligibility criteria: an active maintenance plan, the use of eco-friendly cleaning technologies, and the monitoring and documentation of cleaning processes. The scoring method would consider cleaning frequency, power production efficiency gains, and environmentally friendly practices.

The researchers said projects applying for these credits must submit a cleaning schedule, a documented plan detailing frequency, method, and responsible personnel, as well as maintenance logs. These logs – digital or manual – must be signed by staff and include the date and materials used for each cleaning.

Project developers must also provide visual evidence, such as periodic photos or short videos taken before and after each cleaning session, along with relevant performance data, to confirm execution and effectiveness.

The team noted that the proposed “PV Cleaning and Maintenance Credit” is flexible, as it also needs to consider water scarcity and regional variations in soiling rates.

“GBRSs could adopt a tiered scoring system that adjusts cleaning requirements based on climatic zones,” they explained. “In high-soiling arid regions, credits could prioritize monthly or bi-monthly cleaning schedules with higher point allocations, while low-soiling rainy regions might offer optional credits for annual maintenance, reflecting local needs.”

The researchers concluded that while an operation and maintenance (O&M) could have broader applications, its success depends on aligning practices with each technology’s characteristics. They called for pilot testing the framework in varied climatic and policy settings to evaluate its performance and adaptability.

They presented their findings in “Incentivizing photovoltaic panel cleaning in green building standards: A policy framework,” published in Energy for Sustainable Development.

