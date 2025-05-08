Cow poop (and more) on the floor at Intersolar

Day two at Intersolar in Munich meant attempting to grasp the large volume of energy storage, charging, and mobility technologies – which offer as broad a selection of companies as solar modules, racking, and inverters.

To see some of the coverage from Day 1 – check out breakdancing on the floor!

Anker Solix has released an energy storage solution designed to complement balcony solar installations, however, its ability to scale shows the company is looking far beyond the balcony. The company released a 3.6 kW battery system that comes with 2.688 kWh of storage and can add four more batteries, while handling an input of up to eight solar panels. The unit has smart energy charging software to maximize the financial benefit of the system, which allows it to drive the system's return on investment down.

Most interesting is that the system can scale to handle up to 14.4 kW of solar input, 65.5 kWh of energy storage, and an output of 4.8 kW. Obviously, no one is putting 14 kW of solar on their balcony – which tells us Ankeräs aspirations lay far beyond the balcony.

AmpSociety is now on its fifth generation of designing car charging hardware. This version is designed specifically for charging up to 53 cars on a single unit in parking lots, and limits trenching by keeping the copper inside of the unit instead of in the ground which in and of itself is quite creative. Most interesting is that the kit of very modular with a total of five unique bill of material components. The hardware peaks at 63 amps, and allows a maximum charge rate of 22 kW. The software considers the timing requirements of vehicles in order to take into consideration the very cold weather of Scandanavian countries – which is the home of AmpSocety.

The Romanian-designed electric scooter from Astreea is absolutely beautiful – and must be seen in person to truly appreciate its curves and touches. This author gave it a quick ride, and found it easy to steer and wonderfully snappy as it took off. The battery is removable for easy charging indoors. The unit can travel up to 60 km on a single charge, and reaches its top speed of 45 km/h quite quickly. The 45 kg unit was easily moved about by hand. The company is planning on launching the unit in the United States in the coming months. As well, they're designing a unit – below – capable of being used on a golf course.

CATL launched a new battery yesterday managing to fit 9 MWh of energy storage within the same footprint of a standard 20′ container space. The unit uses a 565 Ah battery cell to build itself up. The technician at the booth said key innovations in the unit included that the chiller unit is located on top of the battery, which allows for exhausting of heat straight up, versus out the sides, which allows for a more dense packing of the units. As well, he said the company was very happy with a new suite of sensors that allows for faster detection of gas and temperature changes. The unit uses the company's new Tener cells which offer minimal degradation over the first five years.

Evermore is seeking to lower the cost of anode binder material by using cow dung to ‘output' carbon. The company says specifically that the cows must eat grass to drive the process. The company is hoping to lower the cost of the material by 50%, while also making use of the more environmentally considerate cow digestion process versus standard commercial actions. Evermore is working toward a possible final product next year.

Rolls Royce is designing energy storage systems, as well is trying its hand at small modular nuclear reactors. But most importantly they deployed a beautiful renewable energy Lego set showing their broad investment in wind, solar, and hydrogen – but with a heavy focus on energy storage.