India awards 7.6 GW of battery storage in H1 2025

A new report by Rystad Energy says India awarded 5.4 GW of colocated solar plus BESS and 2.2 GW of standalone BESS to developers in the first half of 2025. This marks the nation’s highest BESS allocation to date.
Average quoted tariffs stood at around INR 4,000 ($48.02) per megawatt-hour (MWh) for standalone BESS and INR 3,208 ($38.50) per MWh for colocated solar-BESS projects—a downward trend in pricing that could encourage more developers to pursue integrated installations over standalone solar.
Among the top developers, Jindal Group secured 990 MW of colocated solar and BESS capacity, while NTPC and ReNew each won 900 MW in the same category.
