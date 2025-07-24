UNDP seeks bids for hybrid solar at wastewater plant in Ukraine

The UNDP Office of Procurement, Crisis, Climate and Infrastructure has opened a tender to develop a hybrid solar system at a wastewater treatment facility in Ukraine. The notice to tender said the facility will be built in the northeastern city of Shostka.
A bidders conference is scheduled to take place online on July 30, ahead of a deadline for applications on Aug. 12. Additional project details have not been made publicly available.
The UNDP’s latest opportunity follows a tender for the provision of solar solutions in Ukraine, which was held in June. The Ukrainian government also launched a €2 million ($2.3 million) pilot project in June with a municipality in Austria to expand solar infrastructure. This follows a series of solar inaugurations at hospitals and schools across Ukraine over the past year to help power critical facilities amid the war with Russia.
Ukraine installed 800 MW to 850 MW of solar capacity in 2024, driven mainly by business and residential installations, according to the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine.
