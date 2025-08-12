Winaico enters back-contact segment with 480 W solar module

The Taiwanese manufacturer has announced its WST-480BDX54-B2 Ultra Black Glass-Glass for the European market. It features an efficiency of 23.5%.

Image: WINAICO

Taiwanese manufacturer Winaico has launched a new 480 W, Black Glass-Glass module in the European market.

Dubbed WST-480BDX54-B2 Ultra Black Glass-Glass, the new product features all its electrical contacts on the rear side of the solar cells.

“With the introduction of our new 480 W back-contact module, we are setting new standards in aesthetics, performance, and reliability,” said Marc Ortmanns, Director Operations of Winaico Deutschland. “Thanks to maximum power density and completely concealed contacts, we offer our customers not only maximum energy yield, but also a particularly attractive design.”

The new module has an efficiency of up to 23.5%, a temperature coefficient of 0.26%/C, and up to 20% bifacial gain, according to the manufacturer.

It measures 1,800 x 1,134 x 35 mm and has a weight of 25 kg. The company gives a 30-year product warranty and a 30-year performance guarantee, promising a minimum 88.85% residual performance after that period.

“The use of glass-glass architecture ensures long-term durability with improved resistance to microcracks and environmental stress-backed by Winaico’s 30-year product and performance warranty,” the company said. “It has protection against glass breakage thanks to a 35 mm frame thickness. Insurance cover for the entire solar system is included for the first year.”

