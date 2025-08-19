German researchers develop recycling for dry-processed Li-ion batteries

Researchers at the University of Münster have developed a mechanical recycling process for production scrap from the dry processing of lithium-ion batteries. The method operates without solvents, preserves material properties, and allows the recycled cathode powder to be directly reused in electrode manufacturing.

Image: Uni Münster, Michael Möller

From ESS News

A new process for recycling production scrap from the dry manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries has been created at the MEET Battery Research Center of the University of Münster in Germany.

In conventional battery production, active cathode materials are mixed into a slurry with solvents and coated onto an aluminum current collector. This process uses the solvent N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVdF) as a binder. Afterwards, the coated electrode must undergo an energy-intensive drying process, and the evaporated solvent must be recovered via an elaborate process.

