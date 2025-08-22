Voltfang opens second-life battery plant in Germany, billed as Europe’s largest

From ESS News

Voltfang has officially opened its “Future Fab” production site in Aachen, Germany. The plant will produce second-life battery storage systems for industrial, commercial, and large-scale applications.

The company said annual production capacity will reach 250 MWh next year and rise to 1 GWh before 2031.

It claimed that the fab – at the TRIWO Technopark Aachen, on the former production site of electric car maker Next E-GO – is Europe’s largest production facility for second-life battery storage systems. The company production began in April.

