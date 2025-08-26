Brazil bets big on batteries

From ESS News

Solar deployment has been a success story in Brazil, but the need for more battery energy storage capacity is increasingly urgent.

The Brazilian energy storage market is at a turning point. Driven by rising energy bills, the instability of the electricity grid and a search for greater autonomy, the sector is expected to grow exponentially between now and 2030, even in the absence of definitive regulation.

The Brazilian Association of Storage Solutions (ABSAE) estimates that the country could reach 25 GW of installed capacity and attract BRL 44 billion ($8 billion) in investments during this period. The combination of distributed generation, electromobility, extreme weather events, and pressure for energy reliability is shaping a new demand profile that requires scalable, flexible and economically viable solutions.

Against this backdrop, pv magazine Brasil reached out to executives from companies operating in the country to understand their plans regarding technology and industrial development, as well as the challenges they face.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.