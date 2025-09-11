BMW, E.ON offer bidirectional EV charging tariff

From pv magazine Germany
Three years ago, German utility E.ON and carmaker BMW have enlisted private households to test a bidirectional charging solution. Now, at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich, they have unveiled what they describe as the first commercial V2G solution in Germany.
With bidirectional charging, the BMW iX3 electric car becomes an active part of the electricity market. It can draw electricity from and feed it into the grid as needed. During charging, the high-voltage battery of the BMW iX3 is available to the power grid via the BMW Wallbox Professional.
The control system is being implemented with E.ON through a specially developed V2G tariff. This enables energy to be fed back into the grid, using dedicated software developed jointly by the companies.
BMW and E.ON said the offer is financially attractive. Customers will receive an annual bonus of up to €720 ($845) for making their vehicle battery available for intelligent charging and discharging through the wallbox. This equates to up to 14,000 km of driving per year at no additional cost.
The bonus account is credited for every hour of connection, allowing customers to contribute to the energy transition while reducing charging costs.
There is no minimum connection time for BMW EV owners. Customers also receive what the companies call “fair compensation” for the energy fed back into the grid. They retain full control of their charging target, which remains a priority. BMW and E.ON added that an intelligent protection function ensures bidirectional charging does not impair battery life.
The offer will be rolled out to other BMW model series. Long-term plans include integrating the product into a broader energy platform that will connect charging infrastructure, photovoltaics, heat pumps, and smart home systems.
