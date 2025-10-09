Eastman introduces integrated inverter-battery system for solar users

From pv magazine India
Eastman Auto & Power Ltd has introduced Solar Access LIB, a 1,000-VA inverter with an integrated 150-Ah lithium-ion battery designed to simplify solar adoption for homes and businesses. The compact, plug-and-play unit allows users to switch flexibly between grid and solar power while maximizing available space.
The system features a zero-drop maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar charger that minimizes energy losses and achieves charging efficiency above 95%. Unlike conventional diode-based blocking circuits, the topology reduces heat generation and enhances reliability.
Key features include in-built protection against photovoltaic reverse connections, remote monitoring and control via the Eastman Solar app, and multiple operating modes – solar-only, smart/PCU, and hybrid (grid plus solar). These configurations allow users to optimize performance and energy savings.
The Solar Access LIB unit is available exclusively on Amazon India with a 60-month warranty.
“With Solar Access LIB all-in-one inverter cum lithium-ion battery plug-and-play solution, our vision is to empower every household and small business with simple, efficient, and reliable access to clean energy,” said Shekhar Singal, managing director of Eastman Auto & Power Ltd. “By making it available on Amazon, we are ensuring that this cutting-edge product is just a click away for consumers across India.”
