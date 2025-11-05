Spain approves new decree to accelerate storage and grid modernization

From ESS News

Spain’s Council of Ministers has approved a royal decree to promote energy storage, accelerate electrification, and tighten oversight of the national grid, says the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO).

The regulation, which revives provisions from the “Anti-Blackout Decree” that failed to pass in July, sets an energy storage target of 22.5 GW by 2030. It prioritizes hybridization with existing generation plants and simplifies permitting procedures for such projects. The National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) will gain expanded powers to supervise market participants, publish quarterly reports, and conduct inspections every three years.

