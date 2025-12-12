Hungary launches $305 million subsidy for residential battery storage

The Hungarian government says its new HUF 100 billion ($305.4 million) program will support 10 kW home battery systems to boost solar self-consumption and cut evening-peak demand.

Image: Senec

From ESS News

The Hungarian government has launched a residential energy storage program with a budget of HUF 100 billion. Under the initiative, households can install 10 kW battery energy storage systems, with a non-refundable subsidy of HUF 2.5 million to support the purchase.

Prime Minister Gergely Gulyás said this week that the program aims to help families with solar panels – or those planning to install them – store their own electricity and increase energy self-sufficiency.

Following the announcement, Gábor Czepek, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, confirmed on Facebook that the government would release further details on the tender by mid-January and open applications for families in early February.

