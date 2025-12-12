The Hydrogen Stream: Europe forecasts €240 billion for hydrogen grids to 2040

The European Commission said €1.2 trillion will be needed in EU electricity grids through 2040, including €240 billion for hydrogen networks, as it launched its European Grids Package. The package outlines plans to strengthen cross-border infrastructure planning, accelerate permitting, improve cost- and benefit-sharing, and bolster resilience and security. In addition, the commission announced streamlined approval for 100 hydrogen and electrolyzer projects across Europe. Separately, the commission also approved a €1.5 billion Italian State aid scheme to expand clean-technology manufacturing capacity, including support for industrial decarbonization through electrification, energy efficiency, and renewable or electricity-based hydrogen. “This can happen through electrification, energy efficiency, and the switch to the use of renewable and electricity-based hydrogen, which complies with certain conditions, with expanded possibilities to support the decarbonization of industrial processes switching to hydrogen-derived fuels,” said the European executive body.

Italy's Umbria region has published a public notice for applications under the “Progetto Bandiera,” a strategic initiative to promote green hydrogen and biohydrogen production in brownfield industrial areas. The effort follows new national guidance on permitting for co-located PV and electrolyzers.

Fraunhofer ISE and Italy’s Green Energy Storage (GES) have started collaborating on the optimization of advanced membranes, a component in the hydrogen battery for long-term electricity storage that GES is developing. “The product, whose prototype is due to be officially unveiled in January 2026, will ensure economical long-term electricity storage and scalable sizes from a few kilowatts to tens of megawatts,” said GES in an emailed press release.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has produced 99% pure hydrogen by cracking ammonia using steam as the heating source. “The production of hydrogen at pilot scale using the steam heating was conducted at the company's pilot plant in the Nagasaki District Research & Innovation Center, marking a world first,” said the Japanese company. MHI's steam heating system operates at lower reaction temperatures, not utilizing heat from burner combustion, and reduces operating costs. “In addition, because a combustion furnace is not required, the system offers excellent features such as the potential for miniaturization”.

CPC Corp. has partnered with Taiwan’s Linde LienHwa (LLH) to launch LLH’s Tree Valley Demonstration Hydrogen Refueling Station in Tainan and CPC’s Nanzih Hydrogen Refueling Station in Kaohsiung. “Located inside LLH’s hydrogen production plant of Tainan, the demonstration station is designed as a platform that connects government, industry, and academia to jointly advance hydrogen applications. Meanwhile, CPC’s Nanzih station plays a critical role in enabling low-carbon hydrogen mobility in Taiwan, marking a new chapter on Taiwan’s path toward net-zero,” said Linde in an emailed press release.

Kyocera has entered a strategic partnership with Utility Global to scale manufacturing of the company’s proprietary electrochemical cells. The partnership covers high-volume production lines, joint work in advanced materials engineering, and automation. “Under the partnership, Utility's proprietary ceramic-metal electrochemical cell technology will be combined with Kyocera's world-class advanced materials capabilities and diversified global manufacturing footprint. Together, the companies will expand cell manufacturing capacity, enable efficiencies, and accelerate time-to-market for H2Gen systems,” said Houston-based Utility Global.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) said Uruguay has launched Kahirós, the country’s first integrated green hydrogen project, backed by a public–private partnership that combines solar power, hydrogen production, and electric transport. “With an initial investment that includes a $20 million green loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group, Kahirós will power a fleet of trucks designed to transport timber to Montes del Plata (a Uruguayan forestry company),” said UNIDO. The project, which has already completed the installation of solar panels, is expected to begin operations by late 2026.

Hydrogenera has teamed up with Volkswagen Poznań to implement a hydrogen-oxygen system at their Wrzesnia Plant. The system features an electrolyser with a power capacity of up to 90 kW. “Our solution involves a specialised hydrogen-oxygen system designed to operate as a non-intrusive ‘add-on' to the facility's existing equipment. This ensures that the upgrade does not interfere with currently operating installations, automation, or safety system,” said Hydrogenera, adding that hydrogen is mixed with natural gas directly before the burner, while oxygen is introduced into the air stream directed to the combustion chamber.