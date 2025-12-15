Shenzhen First Tech releases 15 kWh LFP battery

The battery is rated at a nominal 48 V and 314 Ah, with an ingress protection level of IP20.

The 48V/314Ah 15kWh LiFePO4 Battery System

Image: Shenzhen First Tech

From ESS News

Chinese solar manufacturer Shenzhen First Tech (1stess) has introduced a new 15 kWh battery energy storage product. The 48V/314Ah 15kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system is available in two versions: one with a control screen and one without.

“Designed with safety, scalability, and intelligence, this product is engineered to meet diverse climatic and geographical challenges worldwide,” the company said in a statement. “Up to 16 units can be paralleled without an external controller, scaling to 160kWh, which makes the system suitable for commercial backup.”

