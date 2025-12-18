Saudi Arabia connects 7.8 GWh battery storage project to grid

From ESS News

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially completed grid connection of its landmark battery energy storage project, with a nameplate capacity of 7.8 GWh.

The project spans three sites located in the Kingdom’s southwestern regions – Najran, Khamis Mushait, and Madaya. Each site has a capacity of 2.6 GWh and connected to the transmission network at 380 kV.

The project is owned by the Saudi Electricity Co., with National Grid SA acting as the offtaker. Algihaz Holding delivered the project under a full turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, including operations and maintenance (O&M) as well as the supply and integration of the high-voltage transformer equipment.

