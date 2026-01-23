The Hydrogen Stream: EU Commission invites offtakers under Hydrogen Mechanism

The European Commission said it is inviting European offtakers to express interest in supply offers under the Hydrogen Mechanism, adding that the current phase runs until March 20, 2026, under the EU Energy and Raw Materials Platform that links buyers with suppliers of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen and derivatives including ammonia, methanol, eMethane and electro-sustainable aviation fuel, after companies submitted supply offers from more than 260 projects from Nov. 12, 2025, to Jan. 2, 2026, with the European Commission set to outline further details at an online webinar on Jan. 27. Separately, the European Commission has also approved a €200 million ($234.9 million) German plan to support the production of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives in Canada. “The scheme will support the construction of up to 300 MW of electrolysis capacity. The aid will be awarded through a competitive bidding process, planned to be concluded in 2027,” wrote the European executive body.

The Institute of Energy Economics at the University of Cologne (EWI) said Germany’s rollout of electrolysis capacity is progressing far more slowly than planned. The institute said installed electrolyser capacity currently stands at 181 MW, with a further 1.3 GW having reached a final investment decision (FID) or being under construction. On that basis, EWI said total operating capacity could reach up to 1.5 GW by the end of 2027, leaving Germany on course to fall well short of its target of 10 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030.

BKW plans to take a 40%stake in the planned hydrogen-ready (H2-ready) gas-fired power plant at the Hamm site (North Rhine-Westphalia), Germany. “BKW is developing the project together with the German municipal utility cooperation Trianel,” said the German company. “The location offers ideal conditions: sufficient space, existing grid and gas connections, and a well-developed infrastructure.”

Lhyfe said it expects to increase by 70% its installed renewable hydrogen production capacity in 2026. The French company currently has four renewable hydrogen production sites installed in France and Germany (21 MW). “Lhyfe has been supplying France’s first motorway hydrogen station accessible to heavy goods vehicles, operated by TEAL Mobility, since November 2025”, said the company this week, underlining that the four sites received RFNBO certifications in May and September 2025.

Honda Motor said it has decided to discontinue production, before the end of 2026, of the current model of fuel cell system now produced at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, a joint venture between Honda and General Motors (GM). “After the discontinuation, Honda will utilize the next-generation fuel-cell system being developed independently by Honda”, said the Japanese company, referring to the joint venture established in January 2017 in Brownstown, Michigan.