100 MW Hertz 1 battery enters operation after Estonia–Finland grid incident

stonian renewable energy developer Evecon, together with French independent power producer Corsica Sole and international investment fund Mirova, on Feb. 3 opened a one of the largest battery energy storage facility in the Baltics in the Estonian parish of Kiisa, just south of Tallinn.
The 100 MW/200 MWh Hertz 1 project is the first of two strategic installations forming the Baltic Storage Platform. Both Hertz 1 and its sister project, Hertz 2 – each with the same power output and capacity – are designed to stabilize the regional power system following the Baltics’ synchronization with the European continental grid.
“The project proves two things. Firstly – private investors are capable and interested in backing large energy projects in Estonia. Secondly – the future is here. Ten years ago this would have been the largest lithium-ion battery electric park in the world, thirty years ago this would have been science fiction,” said Andres Sutt, minister of energy and the environment of the Republic of Estonia.
