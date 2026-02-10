Hoymiles releases all-in-one residential inverter and modular battery

Chinese energy storage solution provider Hoymiles has released its first all-in-one battery energy storage system (BESS).

Named HiOne, the residential system combines an inverter, batteries, and an energy management system (EMS) in a single enclosure.

“We incorporated advanced AI-based time-of-use (AI-TOU) functionality into HiOne, allowing for up to eight customizable time segments,” the company said in a statement. “By dynamically learning electricity price patterns, user consumption habits, and renewable energy forecasts, the system automatically schedules charging and discharging strategies, increasing self-consumption and maximizing bill savings.”

HiOne is based on a range of inverters with AC outputs of 8 kW, 10 kW, 12 kW, 16 kW, and 20 kW, supporting maximum PV inputs of 16 kW, 20 kW, 24 kW, 32 kW, and 40 kW, respectively. The two smallest inverters feature three MPPTs with three input strings each, while the larger models have four MPPTs with four input strings. Maximum efficiency reaches 98.5%, with an EU efficiency of 98%.

The system includes the company’s own 8 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery, rated for 8,000 cycles. Up to eight battery packs can be connected per inverter, allowing a maximum parallel capacity of 64 kWh. Built-in DC-DC converters and automatic state-of-charge (SOC) balancing enable users to mix new and old batteries seamlessly.

All inverters measure 620 mm × 360 mm × 255 mm and weigh 31 kg, while a single battery pack measures 620 mm × 360 mm × 255 mm and weighs 67 kg. Both the inverter and battery packs have an IP66 protection rating and can operate at altitudes up to 4,000 m and humidity levels of up to 95%. The inverter operates between –30 C and 65 C, while batteries have a storage temperature range of –25 C to 60 C.

“HiOne features 0 ms backup switching, providing a transition so seamless that even heavy inductive loads—such as air conditioners and washing machines—continue to operate without a flicker during a blackout,” the company added. “All wiring is neatly hidden behind a sleek side grille, giving the system a clean, furniture-grade aesthetic.”