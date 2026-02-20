The Hydrogen Stream: Dutch agribusiness installs 1 MW electrolyzer

GlobalData said global low-carbon hydrogen production capacity, which stood at 0.84 mtpa in 2024, could reach 65.3 mtpa in a high-case scenario and 42 mtpa in a low-case scenario by 2030, driven largely by capacity additions in the Americas. The firm said it expects green hydrogen to account for 88.6% of output by 2030, up from 14.9% in 2024, overtaking blue hydrogen, which held a 76.3% share in 2024 but is projected to fall to 11.3%. Purple and turquoise hydrogen are forecast to remain marginal at 0.1% each, with growth supported by investments in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE has developed a new synthesis process for producing dimethyl ether (DME), a low-emission fuel and hydrogen derivative, combining reaction and distillation in a single step to cut energy use and reduce costs by more than 25% compared with conventional methods. The German research institute said the “Indigo” process channels reaction heat directly into the distillation column, improving efficiency and potentially strengthening the economics of DME production within the hydrogen value chain. The German government said it is investing €54 million in decentralized hydrogen innovation and technology centers in southern Germany, including the Pfeffenhausen Hydrogen Technology User Centre. It said the center will provide laboratories, test benches for storage tanks, engines, and vehicles, plus a hydrogen liquefier using locally sourced green hydrogen for heavy-duty transport and urban air mobility applications.