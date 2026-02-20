The Hydrogen Stream: Dutch agribusiness installs 1 MW electrolyzer
Dutch tulip nursery Rainbow Colors has completed the installation of a 1 MW solid oxide electrolyzer for on-site hydrogen production, while GlobalData says global low-carbon hydrogen capacity could reach up to 65.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2030, driven largely by green hydrogen expansion in the Americas.
Rainbow Colors, a Dutch tulip grower, has installed a 1 MW solid oxide electrolyzer for on-site hydrogen production, becoming the first agricultural company to deploy the technology, according to consultancy New Energy Coalition. The system, developed with Denmark’s Dynelectro and infrastructure provider Ekinetix, is integrated with a solar plant and battery energy storage system (BESS). The partners said the project is among the largest operational solid oxide electrolyzers worldwide and could produce hydrogen at a cost of less than €10 ($11.79)/kg for local use.
GlobalData said global low-carbon hydrogen production capacity, which stood at 0.84 mtpa in 2024, could reach 65.3 mtpa in a high-case scenario and 42 mtpa in a low-case scenario by 2030, driven largely by capacity additions in the Americas. The firm said it expects green hydrogen to account for 88.6% of output by 2030, up from 14.9% in 2024, overtaking blue hydrogen, which held a 76.3% share in 2024 but is projected to fall to 11.3%. Purple and turquoise hydrogen are forecast to remain marginal at 0.1% each, with growth supported by investments in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE has developed a new synthesis process for producing dimethyl ether (DME), a low-emission fuel and hydrogen derivative, combining reaction and distillation in a single step to cut energy use and reduce costs by more than 25% compared with conventional methods. The German research institute said the “Indigo” process channels reaction heat directly into the distillation column, improving efficiency and potentially strengthening the economics of DME production within the hydrogen value chain.
The German government said it is investing €54 million in decentralized hydrogen innovation and technology centers in southern Germany, including the Pfeffenhausen Hydrogen Technology User Centre. It said the center will provide laboratories, test benches for storage tanks, engines, and vehicles, plus a hydrogen liquefier using locally sourced green hydrogen for heavy-duty transport and urban air mobility applications.
