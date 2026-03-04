Mitsubishi Electric Trane announces new heat pump line for hydronic heating

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), a joint venture between Mitsubishi Electric and Trane Technologies, has released a new line of air-source heat pumps for hydronic heating and domestic hot water (DHW) in three-phase applications.

The new range, branded ecodan Pro, debuts with the CAHV heat pump, offered in two versions: one for 208–230 V three-phase power and another for 460 V three-phase systems.

“Utilizing low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant R454C, the CAHV delivers outlet water temperatures of up to 74 C, making it suitable for multifamily residences, hospitals, factories, dormitories, hotels, and health centers,” the company said in a statement. “It has a nominal operating capacity of 40 kW and can be installed as a single unit or as part of a multiple-unit system. The flexible design allows up to 16 units to be grouped for scalable capacity.”

Both models have a coefficient of performance (COP) of 2.85 and use R454C refrigerant. The units operate in outdoor temperatures ranging from -25 C to 43 C.

Each unit measures 1,650 mm × 1,750 mm × 740 mm and weighs 362 kg. The system offers multiple operating modes, including capacity-priority and eco settings, as well as remote control options for scheduling and system management.

“The future of hydronic heating and domestic hot water is all-electric, all-climate air-source heat pumps,” said David Archer, vice president of commercial business at METUS. “Buildings and industrial facilities transitioning away from fossil fuel-based systems are looking for future-proof options. The ecodan Pro product line will help create all-electric spaces across a range of industries.”