The pv magazine team spent the first day of Intersolar walking the 132,000 m2 across 12 exhibition halls to meet with the established market leaders, the new kids on the block, and the industry’s analysts to bring you the latest PV and energy storage trends from the ground. Overall, 1,356 exhibitors are showcasing their innovative products, services, and business models, while more than 50,000 visitors are expected at the three-day show.