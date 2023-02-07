The Hydrogen Stream: Bismuth-based catalyst for efficient OER in electrolysis

Dongguk University scientists have developed a new bismuth (Bi) metal (BM)-based catalyst for the lattice oxygen mechanism (LOM) in OER to increase the efficiency of water electrolysis. Past research has shown that LOM can lead to higher OER activity than the conventional adsorbate evolving mechanism (AEM). It minimizes the thermodynamically required overpotential. The lattice of an oxide catalyst used for oxidation reactions can act as a reservoir for oxygen. “The controlled reduction of the synthetic intermediates allowed for the formation of amorphous BM/BiFeOxHy with abundant lattice vacancies,” the researchers said in a recent study in Applied Catalysis B: Environmental. “The BM/BiFeOxHy electrode had low overpotentials of 232 mV and 359 mV at a current density of 10 mA cm2 and 1000 mA cm2.” The scientists also validated the long-term stability of the catalysts, and attributed the stability to the hybridization of Bi/Fe-O, resulting in catalytic stability for up to 1,000 hours at a current density of 1,000 mA cm-2, without the dissolution of Fe atoms.

Linde has signed a long-term agreement to supply clean hydrogen and other industrial gases to OCI's new blue ammonia plant in Beaumont, Texas. Linde said it will build, own and operate an on-site complex featuring autothermal reforming with carbon capture, plus a large air separation plant.

Reliance Industries Ltd. has unveiled India's first hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE) technology solution for heavy-duty trucks. The H2ICE-powered trucks will deliver performance on par with conventional diesel trucks, said India's largest private sector company.

Statkraft and INEOS Inovyn have signed two new long-term power agreements. “The agreements will secure the majority of the power needed for the existing manufacturing activities and also the additional power required for planned investments into electrification and hydrogen production as part of INEOS Inovyn Norway's plans,” said Statkraft.

Popular content

The European Climate Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) has told the Ship-aH2oy consortium that they will be granted €15 million ($16 million) for five years. The 17-member consortium will develop and demonstrate a megawatt-scale, zero-emissions propulsion technology on ships with green hydrogen from liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC).

The Ontario government said it is establishing a hydrogen innovation fund to invest CAD 15 million ($11.2 million) over the next three years to integrate hydrogen into Ontario's clean electricity system, including hydrogen electricity storage.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) said UK-registered businesses can apply for a share of up to GBP 4.35 million ($5.2 million) for collaborative R&D projects related to hydrogen storage and the distribution supply chain.