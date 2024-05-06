Sinovoltaics updates financial stability ranking of PV module manufacturers

Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has released its latest PV Module Manufacturers Ranking, which is global in scope and covers 59 panel suppliers, 7 more than the previous ranking. The report is available to download for free. Results are calculated from June 2020 until March 2024 to provide insight into the stability of the scores over time.
In the latest Sinovoltaics module-focused report, the analysts noted several improved scores. For example, Taiwan’s Eterbright Solar Corporation, a unit of Hiwin Technologies, moved up the ranking from third to second place, switching places with US-based First Solar.
China’s DMEGC Solar, a unit of DMEGC Magnetics Group, climbed from ninth to sixth, while India-based Adani Solar, a unit of Adani Enterprises, entered the top ten at seventh place, up from thirteenth.
The ranking uses a so-called Altmann Z-score, a quantitative formula that uses multiple corporate income and balance sheet values to measure the financial health of a company. It assesses a company’s financial strength based on publicly available information through a credit-strength test based on profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency, and activity ratios. A score that is 1.1 or lower indicates a higher probability of bankruptcy within the next two years, while a higher score of 2.6 or greater indicates a solid financial position.
Popular content
The manufacturer leading the ranking is Taiwan-based Tainergy, followed by Eterbright Solar Corporation, and First Solar. They are followed by China-based ERA Solar Technology and Taiwan-based TSEC, DMEGC, Adani Solar, Japan’s Kyocera, and China-based Tognwei Solar and Longi.
The Sinovoltaics analysts note that while the rankings do not say anything about the actual quality of PV equipment, buyers and other industry stakeholders, such as financial institutions, can use the ranking reports as part of the due diligence process or to help identify financially stable partners.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.