The Hydrogen Stream: India launches green ammonia auction

SECI has kicked off a reverse auction to purchase 539,000 metric tons of green ammonia per year under India's Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme, offering 10-year contracts. Companies have until July 29 to submit offers under a cost-based competitive bidding process. “The incentive will be INR. 8.82 ($0.11)/kg of green ammonia in the first year of production and supply, INR. 7.06/kg during the second year of production and supply, and INR. 5.30/kg during the third year of production and supply,” said SECI, adding that 11 projects will be allocated under the tender.

Yara said it has officially opened a 24 MW renewable hydrogen plant at Herøya, Norway, claiming that it is “the largest of its kind currently in operation in Europe.” The Norwegian chemical company is now producing renewable hydrogen and ammonia, and it has already delivered its first shipment of fertilizers made from renewable ammonia produced at the plant. The hydrogen will replace natural gas. Yara said that fertilizers based on low-carbon ammonia produced using carbon capture storage (CCS) will be a significant part of its portfolio going forward.

TotalEnergies and Air Products have signed an agreement for the annual supply of 70,000 tonnes of green hydrogen in Europe for 15 years, starting in 2030. TotalEnergies said that this first long-term contract follows its call for tenders to supply 500,000 tons per year of green hydrogen to decarbonize its European refineries.

ABS has joined the LH2CRAFT project, a research initiative funded by the European Union to innovate liquid hydrogen (LH2) storage. The research consortium, administered by Hydrus Engineering S.A. and Technische Universitat Dresden, includes 14 members from nine different countries. ABS said it will review the LH2 containment, handling, and distribution systems as part of the process aimed at approval in principle.