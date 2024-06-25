The Hydrogen Stream: Rolls-Royce unveils hydrogen combustion engine for CHP

Rolls-Royce has started developing technologies for a “first-of-a-kind” hydrogen combustion engine for driving combined heat and power (CHP) systems. The company said that under the Phoenix project (funded by the German government), the consortium aims to match the power density and efficiency of current natural gas CHP units, reaching up to 2.5 MW. The project is getting nearly €5 million ($5.36 million) in funding from the German government and involves partners such as the Technical University of Munich's Institute for Sustainable Mobile Propulsion Systems, Mahle Konzern, Fuchs Lubricants Germany, the German Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM), and Robert Bosch.

Canada has enacted the first four Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits, which include the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) ITC and the Clean Hydrogen ITC. The Canadian government said the CCUS ITC supports taxable Canadian corporations that incur eligible expenditures for qualified CCUS projects. The Clean Hydrogen ITC provides a 15 to 40 percent refundable tax credit for investments in hydrogen production projects, prioritizing those that produce the cleanest hydrogen. Eligibility may extend to equipment converting hydrogen into ammonia for transport purposes.



Lhyfe has built a 1 MW electrolyzer at a green hydrogen production plant for Deutsche Bahn in Tübingen, Germany. The electrolysis plant, which has an annual production capacity of up to 30 tons, uses green electricity from Deutsche Bahn's green electricity portfolio. “At the Tübingen innovation hub, DB Energie is testing new technologies for sustainable rail energy supply, including in the “H2goesRail” project,” said the French hydrogen company. “Using the green hydrogen produced, a climate-neutral hydrogen train will be put into operation this year on a test route in Baden-Württemberg – between Tübingen, Horb and Pforzheim.”

Bergen Engines said its natural gas engines can now accommodate a 25% hydrogen blend without modification. “Building on the successful commercialization of a 15% hydrogen blend in 2022, this advancement marks a significant step toward greener and more sustainable energy solutions for land and marine applications,” said the Norwegian company.