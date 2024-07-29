Mibet releases mounting system for utility-scale PV

Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has released a new large-scale and utility-scale PV mounting system.

Named MRac Ground Terrace GT1, the new product is compatible with most kinds of framed 60-cell, 72-cell and half-cut-cell modules as well as frameless modules.

“The GT1 mounting system has recently been installed in an 80 MW PV project in China,” the company said. “The structure can adapt its orientation to the mountainous terrain, which is a solution to the problem of irregular terrain installation.”

The mounting system is made out of hot-dip galvanized Q235B steel and uses either ground screws or a concrete base for the foundation. Panels can be tilted to an angle of 0 to 60 degrees, and the ground clearance can be adjusted between 0.5 meters and 2 meters. The layout is either portrait or horizontal.

“The system is capable of withstanding wind speeds up to 60m/s and snow loads up to 1.6 KN/m2,” the company added. “Hot-dip galvanization gives the PV mount some resistance to rust and corrosion as well as a shaped appearance that makes it less prone to deformation and cracking.”

According to the company, the product is designed on a case-by-case basis, while most of the components are pre-assembled at the factory. No onsite cuts or drills are needed, the company highlighted, saying it also comes with a 10-year warranty period.