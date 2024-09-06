Solis launches 60 kW and 125 kW string inverters for US, Canadian markets

Chinese inverter supplier Solis said it has developed two new string inverters for the US and Canadian markets. The S5-GC125K-US offers 125 kW of rated output power with 480 V of grid power, while the S5-GC60K-LV-US provides 60 kW with 208 V of rated grid power. The two offerings are three-phase grid-tied inverters.

“Both new models come with flexible options such as wire and shade coverings, built-in Module-Level Power Electronics (MLPE), and Rapid Shutdown (RSD) transmitters,” the company said. “These options allow for tailored solutions to meet the specific demands of any new or repowering project.”

The S5-GC125K-US features 10 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels, each with a max input current of 32 A and a max short circuit current of 50 A. The S5-GC60K-LV-US has eight MPPT channels with the same 32 A input current and 50 A short circuit current. Both inverters offer a maximum efficiency of at least 98.5%.

“Both inverters feature a fuse-free architecture, reducing failure points and enhancing the reliability and longevity of the system. The inverters offer one of the lowest start-up voltages in the industry, maximizing energy production,” the company said. “They support a broad range of operating voltages, accommodating various repowering requirements and ensuring optimal performance.”

The new inverters measure 1.065 m in width, 56.7 cm in height, and 34.45 cm in depth. They weigh 91 kg and use intelligent redundant fan cooling. They operate within an ambient temperature range of -30 C to 60 C.