The Hydrogen Stream: Statkraft advances green H2 plans in Germany

Statkraft has secured financial support from the European Union to set up a hydrogen production site in Emden, Germany. The company was selected to negotiate a grant decision for up to €107 million ($115.97 million) for its project, which will include a 200 MW electrolysis plant and a 50 MW heat pump system. Statkraft said it also plans to make a final investment decision for its 10 MW green hydrogen pilot project by the end of the year.

Neste has decided to refrain from investing in a 120 MW electrolyzer project to produce renewable hydrogen at its refinery in Porvoo, Finland. The decision follows the basic engineering phase, which commenced in May 2023. “The reasons behind the withdrawal are the company’s challenging market conditions and financial performance, requiring critical assessment of any new investments,” said the Finnish oil refiner. “Evaluation of this project has been impacted by the tight limitations on the use of renewable hydrogen in the refinery’s processes in fulfilling the Finnish national distribution obligation.”



DHL Supply Chai and Diageo North America have announced plans to add two fuel-cell electric trucks, powered with hydrogen, to their US fleet. Nikola Corp. said that it will deploy Class 8 trucks fueled by a Hyla modular refueler at the Diageo campus in Plainfield, Illinois.

Eternal Power has secured a €2.3 billion “preliminary contract” to sell green hydrogen from a project to be built near Rostock, Germany. The German developer is expected to build an 80 MW electrolyzer, which could eventually be scaled up to 400 MW. The construction of the first phase near the Baltic Sea port will likely start at the end of 2026.

Air Liquide said it has recorded growth in hydrogen-related orders from China. The French industrial gas supplier said that the Asia-Pacific region experienced 4.1% growth in the third quarter of 2024, generating €1,340 million of revenue. Sales in large industries saw an increase of 6.6%, particularly due to the launch of a large hydrogen unit in China in March, added Air Liquide.