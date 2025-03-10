Atmoce launches new combiners, microinverters

Netherlands-based microinverter manufacturer Atmoce has released a new series of combiner boxes and microinverters.
The M-Combiner product line combines multiple inputs into a single output.
“The M-Combiner is an energy management equipment that integrates gateway, grid interface relay, current sensors and power breakers, and interacts with microinverters, batteries and loads, and enables grid connection,” the company said in a statement.
The MC100L is a single-phase combiner that supports one PV branch of up to 5 kW and a battery of up to 7 kWh. The MC100 single-phase combiner supports two PV branches of up to 10 kW and a battery connection of 21 kWh. The MC100-T is a three-phase combiner that supports two PV branches of up to 30 kW and a battery capacity of 42 kWh.
The MI series of microinverters includes four models, each handling PV input of up to 700 W. Their outputs range from 400 W to 500 W, with specific models offering 400 W, 425 W, 450 W, or 500 W. Depending on the model, they have a peak power tracking voltage range of 28 to 55 volts, 30 to 55 volts, or 33 to 55 volts, and a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) voltage range of 16 to 60 volts.
“The microinverters have Plug-and-Play cable for fast installation, with a one-by-one PV module configuration. It is lightweight and 1.3 kg, which is easy to install,” the company said. “Its peak efficiency is 97.4% and we provide a 25-year warranty.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.