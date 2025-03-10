Atmoce launches new combiners, microinverters

Netherlands-based microinverter manufacturer Atmoce has released a new series of combiner boxes and microinverters.

The M-Combiner product line combines multiple inputs into a single output.

“The M-Combiner is an energy management equipment that integrates gateway, grid interface relay, current sensors and power breakers, and interacts with microinverters, batteries and loads, and enables grid connection,” the company said in a statement.

The MC100L is a single-phase combiner that supports one PV branch of up to 5 kW and a battery of up to 7 kWh. The MC100 single-phase combiner supports two PV branches of up to 10 kW and a battery connection of 21 kWh. The MC100-T is a three-phase combiner that supports two PV branches of up to 30 kW and a battery capacity of 42 kWh.

The MI series of microinverters includes four models, each handling PV input of up to 700 W. Their outputs range from 400 W to 500 W, with specific models offering 400 W, 425 W, 450 W, or 500 W. Depending on the model, they have a peak power tracking voltage range of 28 to 55 volts, 30 to 55 volts, or 33 to 55 volts, and a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) voltage range of 16 to 60 volts.

“The microinverters have Plug-and-Play cable for fast installation, with a one-by-one PV module configuration. It is lightweight and 1.3 kg, which is easy to install,” the company said. “Its peak efficiency is 97.4% and we provide a 25-year warranty.”