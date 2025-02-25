The Hydrogen Stream: Air Products cancels three US projects

Air Products said it will exit three US projects, terminating its agreement with World Energy for the Sustainable Aviation Fuel expansion project in Paramount, California, canceling plans for a 35-metric-ton-per-day green hydrogen facility in Massena, New York, and halting a Texas project to produce carbon monoxide. The company cited unfavorable project economics and regulatory developments. “Air Products will continue to evaluate all projects in its backlog but does not currently expect any additional material cancellations going forward,” said the company’s new top management. Air Products is focusing on its Neom green project in Saudi Arabia, which is nearing 80% completion, and the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, which is set to start up in 2028.

Ansaldo Energia has secured EUR 317 million ($333.3 million) from the Italian government for its Ianus project, which will fund a new production line for Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolysers, the expansion of research laboratories at the Genova site, and the development and industrialization of modular electrolyzers. In November 2024, Ansaldo Green Tech completed the sale of its first 1 MW AEM Electrolyser, which can reportedly produce more than 500 kg of hydrogen per day.

Eni has partnered with MET Development (Maire) and Iren Ambiente to begin the permitting process for a circular methanol and hydrogen production plant at Eni’s refinery near Pavia, northern Italy. The companies said the plant will use Maire’s technology, which is completing engineering activities, to convert waste into synthesis gas (syngas) for producing sustainable fuels and chemicals. The plant is expected to convert 200,000 tons of non-recyclable waste annually into syngas, which will then produce up to 110,000 tons of circular methanol and 1,500 tons of circular hydrogen each year.

Iveco has delivered two S-eWay Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks to BMW for H2Haul, a European project demonstrating the reliability of hydrogen-powered trucks for Europe’s transportation needs. The Iveco S-eWay Fuel Cell boasts a range of up to 800 km, a fast-refueling time of under 20 minutes, and can accommodate 70 kg of compressed H2 at 700-bar pressure, said the Italian company. The trucks will transport parts between Nuremberg and Leipzig, Germany, supported by two new hydrogen refueling stations.