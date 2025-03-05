Uganda tenders for solar energy packages at water supply schemes

Uganda’s Ministry of Water and Environment is accepting bids for the supply, installation and commissioning of solar energy packages for four separate water supply schemes.

The tender details state that the water supply schemes are located in the areas of Butanda, Old Kazinga, Isungu and Pacwa. The work forms part of the Electricity Access Scale-Up Project (EASP) and will be part-funded by financing given to the Ugandan government from the World Bank.

Prospective bidders can obtain further information by contacting the ministry. Bidding documents are available to purchase for a non-refundable fee of UGX 300,000 ($82.16).

A pre-bid meeting will be held on March 12, ahead of the deadline for applications on March 27.

In February, TotalEnergies Uganda ran a tender for two 20 MW solar plants to be built in eastern Uganda. The country had deployed 95 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).