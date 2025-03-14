The Hydrogen Stream: TotalEnergies to buy green hydrogen from RWE

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with RWE to purchase 30,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, to be delivered via a 600 km pipeline to TotalEnergies’ Leuna refinery in Germany starting in 2030. The green hydrogen, produced by a 300 MW electrolyzer in Lingen, will help reduce emissions at the refinery by 300,000 tons of CO2 annually and marks the largest hydrogen contract from an electrolyzer in Germany.

Plug Power said it has partnered with Southwire to create a clean hydrogen ecosystem at its new Dallas-Fort Worth distribution site, providing more than 50 hydrogen-powered forklifts and a fueling station with four GenFuel dispensers. Plug Power said the hydrogen will be sourced from one of its production facilities in Georgia, Tennessee, or Louisiana.

Gasunie said it will jointly explore reusing the Petrogas pipeline under the North Sea to transport green hydrogen with Petrogas. The research, focused on repurposing the pipeline for the offshore hydrogen project Demo 1, aims to lower hydrogen costs and enable imports from other North Sea countries.

Hanwha Aerospace has secured approval in principle (AIP) certification from DNV for its 200 kW hydrogen fuel cell system for maritime applications. The certification positions the company to secure type approval for its Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) technology, enhancing its competitiveness in the zero-carbon propulsion systems market for various marine vessels.